South Dakota confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 249 more cases Saturday

Officials say three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, and total cases again rose sharply Saturday in the wake of a mass testing event involving Smithfield Food employees.

Saturday's new deaths bring the state's total to 34. All three were in Minnehaha County.

The state also recorded 249 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total cases to 3,393. Active cases rose by 190 to 1,234.

Saturday's increase is the state's largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases so far, but state health officials said Friday this week's numbers have been greatly inflated by a mass testing event for Smithfield Food workers who are preparing to return to work after the plant was temporarily shuttered due to an outbreak. State Epidemiologist said over 3,600 people were tested as part of that event. However, it's unclear how many of Saturday's cases are connected to Smithfield.

Nearly all of the new cases are in the Sioux Falls area, with 232 in Minnehaha County and six in Lincoln County.

Officials say 2,125 people have recovered from the disease. That number rose by 56 Saturday.

Another important statistic, current hospitalizations, remained relatively stable Saturday. Three additional people were hospitalized due to the disease, bringing the state's total to 79.

