South Dakota confirms 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 165

South Dakota saw its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, as health officials confirmed 36 new cases in the state.

The new cases bring the state's total to 165, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

A total of 57 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, meaning the state has 108 confirmed active cases.

Seventeen of the cases have involved hospitalizations. Two people have died.

County breakdown

Once again, the Sioux Falls area saw the biggest increase in cases. Minnehaha has 14 more cases, while Lincoln County saw six new cases. In total, the two counties have had 71 confirmed cases, nearly half the state's total.

Beadle County, which has the second highest total in the state, did not see any new cases Thursday.

Yankton County confirmed four new cases and Lawrence County confirmed three new cases. Brown and Union saw two new cases.

Codington, Davison, Hughes, Lake, Pennington, Spink, and Turner counties each saw one new case.

Lincoln and Lawrence were upgraded to "Substantial community spread," based on the CDC's guidelines. Roberts and Spink were upgraded to "Minimal/moderate community spread."

In a briefing Thursday, State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the state is focusing on testing people who have COVID-19 symptoms. He said people who have symptoms are more likely to spread the disease.

