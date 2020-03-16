South Dakota coronavirus cases rise to 11

There have been two additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in South Dakota this week.

On Monday, a man in his 20s living in Minnehaha County is the 10th confirmed case. On Tuesday, a woman in her 30s, also living in MInnehaha County, was confirmed as the 11th case, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's website. The latest case was posted Monday morning.

Five cases are in Minnehaha County. The others are in Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, and McCook counties. A patient in Pennington County died, officials say though he had an underlying health condition, he did die because of COVID-19.

Interactive map: Global COVID-19 Cases

A total of 551 people in the state have been tested. The state's website says 35 cases are pending as of March 17.