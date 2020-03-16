South Dakota coronavirus cases rise to 10

There has been an additional confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Dakota.

A man in his 20s living in Minnehaha County is the 10th confirmed case, according to the Department of Health website. The latest case was posted Monday morning.

Four of the cases are in Minnehaha. The others are in Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, and McCook counties. A patient in Pennington County died, though officials say he had an underlying health condition that may have contributed to his death.

A total of 494 people in the state have been tested.