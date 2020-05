Hunters can now begin applying for a 2020 South Dakota deer hunting license.

The application process opened Tuesday. Applications are now being taken for the 2020 East River, West River, Black Hills, Custer State Park, Refuge, and Muzzleloader deer hunting seasons.

Paper applications must be postmarked June 12. Online submissions must be made by 8 A.M. on June 17. You can apply online here.