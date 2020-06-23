South Dakota deputies seize 17 pounds of pot during traffic stop

Authorities have seized 17 pounds of marijuana that they say was destined for Aberdeen.

Corson County deputies seized the pot during a traffic stop on June 18 on U.S. Highway 12 in Corson County.

According to the Corson County Sheriff's Office, deputies requested assistance from a K9 unit during the traffic stop. The K9 team Pepin and Zane were called in from Mobridge. During the investigation, they indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle.

Investigators say they found 17 pounds of marijuana during the ensuing search. They say it was headed from the West Coast to Aberdeen. It has an estimated street value of over $51,000.

A 38-year-old man from Pooler, Ga. was arrested on a number of charges, including resisting arrest and marijuana-related charges.