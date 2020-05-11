South Dakota driver licensing program to begin 'back to normal' plan

The South Dakota driver licensing program will begin its effort to slowly return to normal services next week.

Phase one of the program's "back to normal" plan, which includes scheduled appointments at 10 exam station, begins May 18.

All of the exam stations will be open “by appointment only.” The Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown and Yankton exam stations will be open Monday through Friday. The Sioux Falls exam station will be open Monday through Saturday. The Mobridge exam station will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To schedule an appointment, applicants need to call 605-773-6883 or email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us.

Still in effect is the order that extends the expiration date for a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, motorcycle license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit, commercial learner’s permit and non-driver identification card. The expiration dates for those licenses are for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, which was issued March 13, through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.