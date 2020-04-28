South Dakota employee pandemic concerns addressed differently by location

If you're an employee worried about social distancing and other preventative practices on the job, getting your concerns addressed may depend on where you live in South Dakota.

When workplace safety concerns surrounding the pandemic began, we asked Governor Kristi Noem about resources available for employees at an April 11 press conference.

"They would call our secretaries contact line on covid.sec.gov there's contact information there. We will not compromise their information. We just want to know where we can help people make better decisions to keep the public safe," said Governor Noem.

The website www.covid.sd.gov did not list any help for employees so we call the State's COVID information hotline at 1-800-997-2880. We were told that's not what the hotline was for and followed up on the details of the call at anApril 23rd press conference. The Secretary of the State Department of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon assured us that concerned employees could get help when they call.

"We clarified with the folks that are manning the 800 number for us, how they can help connect people to get the answers to the questions that they have. So, thank you for pointing that out and I hope that's not what you would experience if you call them today," said Malsam-Rysdon.

Sarah reached out to our investigative team and then called the Covid information hotline:

Operator: "Are you pretty close to other people?"

Sarah: "Yes"

Operator: "Do you have your own space?"

Sarah: "No"

The operator asked for and was given the name of the employer, aknown business with COVID-19 among employees. This was the response given to Sarah:

"Washing your hands frequently have some hand sanitizer at your desk. If you have, you know, just kind of staying in your own little area as best you can," said the operator.

Sarah inquired about the lack of change of social distancing the hallways, elevator, break room and shared items like fridges for lunch. She was advised to wear a mask as much as possible and wash her hands.

The operator did inquire if Sarah was required to share a computer, which she is not, and that seemed to be a relief to the operator.

There was a note of disappointment from Sarah's perspective that there was no acknowledgment of a COVID-19 case at work, or that the State Department had any interaction with the business regarding it. There was no offer to follow up on the concerns or call Sarah back.

If she had lived in Sioux Falls, Sarah's experience might have been different.

The Mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHaken, launched the SOAR program. The Director of planning and development Jeff Eckhoff describes the program.

"The soar program is the collaborative effort between the Sioux Falls Department of Health and Department of Planning and Development Services," said Eckhoff.

The goal is for businesses to remain open while addressing safety concerns of employers, employees, and even their customers. Messages are forwarded from the Mayor's office, 211 helpline and those calling the City of Sioux Falls directly. Calls are assessed initially by the Sioux Falls Department of Health.

"To call and triage it, and if an employee calls, they get back to them, and kind of talk through what their concerns are and try to assess the level of where they are," said Eckhoff.

Meanwhile, outside of Sioux Falls, Sarah is still waiting for change at her employer, and whether the State Department of Health will get involved.

"There's nothing different than when it all started really. We're all still doing what they told us to do in the beginning and people are still getting sick. Yeah, it just sounds to me like nothing's changed," said Sarah.

