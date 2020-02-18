South Dakota farmers speaking out after latest grain bin related death

Unfortunately, grain bin deaths are something we hear about too often.

(MGN)

The latest incident coming yesterday when Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring revealed a man was killed after he got trapped in a grain bin in near Elkton.

Jeff Thompson, a corn and soybean farmer near Lyons, has been working with grain bins for decades, and knows all to well the dangers that come with it.

"I know two or three farmers within about a 30 mile radius that have lost their life in the grain bins," Thompson said.

That is why he is speaking out, trying to raise awareness, and prevent any further accidents from happening.

"It's a tragedy," Thompson said. "A farmer never wants to lose a neighboring farmer, or a farmer in South Dakota, or anywhere in the country, period."

He tells me farmers will decide to get into their bins when the grain isn't flowing out properly.

For instance, because of a wet year like 2019, grain may be frozen together, or to the side of the bin, because it went into storage damper than it should have.

Thompson says when someone enters a grain bin things can go wrong quick, then people aren't able to get out of the bin before they are dragged down or covered in grain.

I'm told you should always have an extra person present if you do need to enter a grain bin. Also, it's important to wear a harness so that you can escape in the event that you get trapped inside the bin.

Scott VanderWal, President of the South Dakota Farm Bureau, says safety is something the Bureau has been making an emphasis on.

"Everybody knows it's dangerous," VanderWal said. "But when it gets into the heat of the battle, when you're trying to get something loaded, people tend to climb in... we have to resist that."

Even though fire rescue crews do have the tools to save someone who has fallen into a grain bin, Thompson says it's best to not let things get to that point. He says it's important to take precautions so that you can make it home to your family every night.

"I'm on the fire department, I don't want to go on a grain bin rescue because I know it will be a neighbor," Thompson said. "I don't want to lose a neighbor."

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who lost her father in a grain bin accident, is encouraging producers to "evaluate safety procedures on their farms and ranches."