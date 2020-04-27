South Dakota governor to release 'back-to-normal' plan

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will release what she called a back-to-normal plan for the state on Tuesday, while cautioning that as more people resume activities the coronavirus will continue to spread.

South Dakota reported 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths. The state has seen a total of 2,245 coronavirus cases as of Monday, with 11 deaths overall.

More than 1,000 cases are tied to the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls. That plant was closed, but Noem says she hopes the company will produce a plan for reopening this week.

