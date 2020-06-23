South Dakota habitat stamp law goes into effect July 1

A change is coming for many outdoor enthusiasts in South Dakota.

The state's habitat stamp law takes effect July 1.

The law requires anyone over 18 who wants to apply for a hunting, fishing, or furbearer license in South Dakota to first obtain a hunting stamp from the Game, Fish, and Parks Department.

The law was created by the South Dakota Legislature in the 2020 session as a way to raise funds to develop habitat on public land and waters. It will also go toward providing public access to private land.

Game, Fish, & Parks officials say the habitat stamp is $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

A habitat stamp will not be not required for the one-day hunting or fishing license, youth hunting license, private shooting preserve license, Hunt for Habitat entries, landowner hunting license, preference points, or to purchase a park entrance license or camping reservation.

More information about habitat stamps is available on the Game, Fish and Parks' website.