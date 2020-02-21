Watch: South Dakota high school student with Down syndrome hits buzzer-beater

There are many times when you see basketball players make a big shot with the time running out but in high school basketball, sometimes those shots are hard to come by.

One student-athlete in Langford made the shot of a lifetime but his mother said the event was more than just a shot.

The video of a high school basketball player from Langford has taken the internet by storm. The video shows Gabe Smith making a last-second three-point shot after the opposing team handed him the ball.

Gabe has downs syndrome and is on the Langford boys basketball JV team. During a game against Aberdeen Christian, Gabe checked in with his team down.

After a player from Aberdeen Christian stole the ball instead of running the other way and scoring an easy basket he passed the ball to Smith who then made the shot.

Gabe's mother was in attendance at the game, she is proud of his shot but more proud of how other students have treated her son.

"Every night is special, but it was definitely super special that night being senior night. So, I just wanted to emphasize the kindness and compassion of not only Gabe's teammates but the opposing teams as well," said Gabe’s mother Carla Hardy.

Gabe's coaches tell me this is nothing new for them to see. Gabe says his favorite player is Stephen Curry, somebody Gabe might be able to beat in a shootout.

