South Dakota lawmaker proposing bill to abolish video lottery

A South Dakota state representative is taking another run at repealing video lottery in the state.

Representative John Mills of Volga says when factoring in social costs, the state loses money on video lottery. His bill will abolish video lottery in 2029.

The bill received a 6-5 vote in favor in House State Affairs but seven votes are required for passage. Two members were excused Friday morning with another vote planned after Friday’s session.

Similar efforts from Mills have been killed in the past couple of years.

According to the 2019 report, video lottery provided $144 million in state revenue.

