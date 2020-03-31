South Dakota lawmakers pass coronavirus emergency bills

South Dakota lawmakers have passed a series of emergency measures as the state braces for the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Many conservative lawmakers remained wary of granting broad powers to the government during the crisis.

It was a historic day in the Capitol as legislators convened and voted on bills remotely through conference calls in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem laid out parts of her strategy for limiting the spread of the coronavirus while keeping the state economy going.

Legislators met Monday and into early Tuesday morning to decide on the temporary emergency bills.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)