South Dakota lawmakers turn focus toward finalizing budget

South Dakota lawmakers say they are turning their focus to the state budget, though Republicans and Democrats have laid out different visions of how to use that money.

Legislators have settled on revenue projections that are $19 million more than Gov. Kristi Noem's predictions in December.

Democrats want the state to fund inflationary pay increases for teachers, state employees and service care providers. They also want their Republican colleagues to pay $32 million from the state's education trust fund.

Republicans, who dominate both legislative chambers, are expected to take a more conservative approach to ensure the state balances it budget.

