South Dakota leaders take part in 'first photo challenge'

Some South Dakota officials are delivering some levity by posting photos of their younger selves as part of the "first photo challenge."

The challenge asks couples to post the first photograph ever taken with their spouse or significant other to Instagram.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) began the challenge among South Dakota leaders by posting an early photo of himself with his wife, Jacquelyn, challenging Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds.

So far, both Noem and Rounds have played along. You can see their posts below.