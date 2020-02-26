South Dakota legislator withdraws marriage restriction bill

PIERRE, S.D. - A South Dakota lawmaker has withdrawn his own bill that attempted to dramatically restrict marriage rights in the state.
Rep. Tony Randolph (R-District 35) withdrew House Bill 1215 on Monday.
The bill would have prohibited the state from endorsing or enforcing certain policies regarding domestic relations.
KOTA-TV reports if this bill had become law, some of the effects would have included:
• A ban on any marriage that does not involve a man and a woman
• Denial of benefits to people in a nontraditional marriage
• Denial of marriage licenses for nontraditional couples
• Denial of protection from discrimination due to sexual orientation
• Barring the state from banning conversion therapy
• Barring schools and libraries from having drag queen story time
Randolph, a first term representative from Rapid City, introduced several other bills this session that raised eyebrows. Two of those bills -- including a bill that would have removed irreconcilable difference as a cause for divorce - died in committee. He recently withdrew three others, including one aimed at sex education in public schools.