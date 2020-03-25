South Dakota legislature's Veto Day to be held online

South Dakota's legislative Veto Day will be held online amid ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Each year, the South Dakota Legisature holds a Veto Day to consider overturning any bills that were overturned by the governor. This year's day is scheduled for March 30.

Wednesday morning, the South Dakota Legislative Research Council announced all Veto Day business electronically. Legislators will participate remotely from their home via online conference in the interest of social distancing.

This comes days after one state lawmaker, Rep. Bob Glanzer, was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will provide livestream coverage of the session, making the process open to the public electronically, but not physically.

Senator Brock Greenfield, President Pro Tempore, said via a press release while the electronic Veto Day may be unusual, given current events, it is necessary.

"We're all committed to doing whatever we can as lawmakers and just as people to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota. As important as it is to wrap up our legislative business on March 30, it's just as important that we do it without putting anyone's health in jeopardy," Greenfield said.

Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert says public service and public safety were both considerations in the decision.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are scheduled to convene at 11:00 a.m. CT.