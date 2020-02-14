South Dakota man indicted in $71 million organics fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged a Rapid City businessman in what they say was a $71 million fraudulent scheme to sell fake organic grain and seed.

Court documents describe how Kent Duane Anderson used the profits to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included a yacht, a multimillion-dollar home, and luxury cars.

The U.S. Attorney's Office last week filed an indictment for wire fraud and money laundering against Anderson. Prosecutors allege he sold non-organic grain and seed products as organic.

Documents show Anderson made a $25 million profit from the fake organic sales from October 2012 to December 2017.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

