South Dakota officials confirm 4 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Health officials confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Thursday, marking the biggest one-day increase in deaths due to the disease so far.

The state reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 2,449. An additional 81 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,573.

Officials say 859 cases are currently active, down from 868 on Wednesday.

Thursday's deaths bring the state's total to 17. All four are Minnehaha County residents. One person was in their 40s, another in their 70s, and the other two were over 80.

Seventy-six people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, an increase of seven from the previous day.

Minnehaha County continued to see the bulk of the new cases, adding 54 Thursday. The county passed the 2,000 case mark with a total of 2,038.

