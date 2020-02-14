South Dakota panel advances distracted driving bill

The House Transportation Committee has passed a measure that would make the use of electronic devices while driving a primary offense.

HB 1169 was advanced to the House floor Thursday, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Using an electric device while driving is already prohibited but only as a secondary offense, meaning you can't be pulled over for texting and driving but it could be added to other violations.

It makes an exception for making phone calls.

The bill also specifically states it would be illegal to use social

media while driving.

The measure's sponsor is representative Doug Barthel of Sioux Falls.

No one testified against the bill and it made it through committee on a

10-1 vote and now moves to the House floor.

A similar bill last year was only one vote shy in the Senate of passing.