South Dakota public universities extend spring break

South Dakota public universities will extend their spring break by one week in response to COVID-19.

The South Dakota Board of Regents made the announcement Thursday.

“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, but we are taking reasonable steps to do what we can to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the university communities,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “The focus for all of us is the well-being of our students and employees.”

Officials say the extended break will allow staff to adjust programs and coursework in response to COVID-19 going forward. For students who must remain on campus, essential services such as food service and residence hall accommodations will be available.

Officials are directing campus administrators to cancel all non-essential international travel and limit domestic travel on a case-by-case basis, until further notice.

University and system administrators have consulted with state health officials and emergency managers as they enhance prevention strategies across all campuses. Those strategies include reducing travel, limiting large group events, and encouraging the use of distance learning technologies.

