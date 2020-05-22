South Dakota records 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 106 cases Friday

Health officials confirmed South Dakota recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths and 106 new cases Friday, though total active cases continued to decline in the state.

The new deaths bring the state's total to 50.

South Dakota now has 4,356 COVID-19 cases. Active cases dropped by 18 to 1,039 on Friday due to 122 new recoveries.

Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 83. Officials say four percent of the state's beds for COVID-19 patients are currently occupied, while nine percent of its ICU units are being used.

