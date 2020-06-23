South Dakota records 2 new COVID-19 deaths; Active cases continue to fall

State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, though active cases in the state continued a downward trend Tuesday.

The two additional deaths bring the state's total known deaths due to the disease to 83. One was a Minnehaha County resident, the other was from Pennington County. Officials say one victim was in their 70s, the other was over age 80.

The state confirmed 27 new cases Tuesday, though active cases dropped by 35 to 773 due to several new recoveries. This marks the first time since May 6 that active cases dipped below 800 in South Dakota.

Current hospitalizations fell by three to 85.

The state processed 657 tests Tuesday, just over four percent of which were positive.

