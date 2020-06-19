South Dakota records 3 new COVID-19 deaths; Active cases down

State health officials say three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, though active cases in the state continue to fall.

Friday's new deaths were all women over the age of 80, according to the Department of Health. A total of 81 people have died from the disease in South Dakota.

The state confirmed 49 new cases, though active cases dropped by nine to 801 due to additional recoveries. The state has 6,158 known cases so far, but over 85 percent of people diagnosed with the disease have since recovered.

Current hospitalizations rose slightly Friday to 95. However, only four percent of the state's COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied.

