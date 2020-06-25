South Dakota records 3 new COVID-19 deaths; first case of MIS-C syndrome

Three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, as state health officials confirmed the first case of a rare syndrome Thursday.

Two of the victims were in their 70s, the other was in their 40s. They bring the state's total deaths from the disease to 87.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Thursday that the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Dakota. He said it was identified in someone under age 18 in East River South Dakota, but did not give any further details about the case.

The CDC describes Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome as a condition associated with COVID-19 where different body parts, including heart and lungs, can become inflamed. The exact cause is still unknown.

The state confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases to 6,479. Active cases also increased from 781 to 800.

Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 79.

The state processed 777 tests Thursday, roughly 7.7% of which came back positive.

The new cases are spread out across the state. Minnehaha County received the biggest increase with 10 new cases. Pennington County saw seven new cases, while Brown County had five new cases.

Beadle and Hughes county each saw four more cases Thursday. Over a dozen other counties received three or fewer additional cases.

