South Dakota records 3 new COVID-19 deaths; active cases drop below 1,000

State health officials say three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, though active known cases in the state continue to decline.

Tuesday's three new deaths bring the state's total to 68. They included people from Minnehaha, Lake, and Pennington counties. One was in their 50s, the other two were over the age of 80.

The state also confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 5,523. However, active cases declined by 31 to 972 due to additional recoveries. It's the first time since early May that active cases in the state dipped below 1,000.

Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 90. This number, which is independent of testing variables, has remained relatively stable over the past week.

The state processed 1,340 tests Tuesday, just under four percent of which came back positive.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website