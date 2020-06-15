South Dakota records 30 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases dip below 900

State health officials say South Dakota has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases continued to decline Monday.
No new deaths were reported, as the state's total remained at 75.
Monday's new cases bring total known COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,928. Active cases dropped by 32 to 892 due to a number of new recoveries.
Ninety-three South Dakotan's are currently hospitalized due to the disease, an increase of six from Sunday.
Officials say the state processed 1,076 tests Monday. Less than three percent were positive.