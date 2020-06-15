South Dakota records 30 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases dip below 900

State health officials say South Dakota has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, though active cases continued to decline Monday.

No new deaths were reported, as the state's total remained at 75.

Monday's new cases bring total known COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,928. Active cases dropped by 32 to 892 due to a number of new recoveries.

Ninety-three South Dakotan's are currently hospitalized due to the disease, an increase of six from Sunday.

Officials say the state processed 1,076 tests Monday. Less than three percent were positive.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website