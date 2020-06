South Dakota has recorded 33 additional COVID-19 cases, though active cases in the state dropped Monday.

The new cases bring the state's total to 5,471. Active cases dropped by 35 to 1,003.

Officials say no new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Monday. The state's total remained at 65.

Current hospitalizations rose by five to 92.

The state processed 759 COVID-19 tests Monday. Just over four percent of those came back positive.

