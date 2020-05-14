South Dakota records 4 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as current hospitalizations crept upward Thursday.

State health officials say all four new deaths were in Minnehaha County. They bring the state's total to 43.

Sixty new positive cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the state's total to 3,792. Officials say 1,312 of those cases are currently active, a decrease of 14 from the previous day.

Currently, 85 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, six more than Wednesday. However, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Thursday that total is taking up a small proportion of the roughly 2,400 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients in South Dakota.

Recoveries also rose by 70 Thursday to 2,437.

