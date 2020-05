Health officials say South Dakota recorded an additional 40 positive COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's total cases surpassed 4,000.

However, active cases dropped slightly Monday to 1,199 after an additional 60 people recovered.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The state's total remains at 44.

Seventy-seven people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state processed 486 new tests Monday. Eight percent of those were positive.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website