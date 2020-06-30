South Dakota records 48 new COVID-19 cases; Hospitalizations decline Tuesday

South Dakota health officials confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though current hospitalizations declined to the lowest number in two months.

The new cases bring the state's total known cases to 6,764. Active cases declined by six to 801 due to additional recoveries.

No new deaths were Tuesday. The state's total remained at 91.

Current hospitalizations fell to 62, down eight from Monday. This marks the lowest number of hospitalizations due to the disease since late April. An Avera infectious disease specialist previously told Dakota News Now that this is an important statistic to factor since it is not impacted by the number of tests being performed.

The state processed 631 tests Tuesday, 7.6 percent of which came back positive.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website