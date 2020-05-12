South Dakota records 5 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

State health officials say five more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

The state recorded 49 new cases Tuesday, the lowest number in over a week. New cases had spiked recently due to a mass-testing event involving Smithfield Foods employees, health officials say.

In addition, the number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease dropped by four to 74.

Tuesday's new deaths bring the state's total to 39. All five new deaths were Minnehaha County residents. One person was in their 30s, the youngest person to succumb to the disease in South Dakota. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said this person had an underlying medical condition that contributed to their death.

Active cases dropped Tuesday by 78 to 1,315. This comes as another 122 people recovered from the disease. So far, 2,309 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

Eight percent of the 619 tests processed Tuesday were positive, the lowest rate in several weeks.

A total of 2,978 of the state's cases are in Minnehaha County, which saw 26 new cases Tuesday.

Total Brown County cases rose by five to 132.

