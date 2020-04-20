South Dakota records 50 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 63 new recoveries

Health officials confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,685.

The state also saw an additional 63 recoveries, bringing the total of people who have recovered from the disease to 709. It is the second straight day that newly recorded recoveries outnumbered new cases.

The state's death total due to COVID-19 remained steady at seven.

Forty-three of the new cases are in Minnehaha County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

