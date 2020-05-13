South Dakota records 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

South Dakota saw 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as active cases and current hospitalizations crept up slightly.

Wednesday's new cases bring South Dakota's total to 3,732 COVID-19 cases, 1,326 of which are active.

South Dakota recorded no new deaths Wednesday. The state's total remained at 39.

Current hospitalizations rose by five to 79.

The state processed a total of 647 new tests, consistent with testing from the past few days. Positive tests accounted for roughly ten percent of the total.

An additional 58 people recovered Wednesday, bringing total recoveries to 2,367. Active cases rose by 11.

Minnehaha County crossed 3,000 confirmed cases. The county recorded 39 new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,017.

Brown County saw 11 more cases, as its total rose to 142. The Aberdeen area has seen an increase in cases over the past couple weeks following an outbreak at the DemKota beef plant, state officials say.

