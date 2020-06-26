South Dakota records new COVID-19 death; Active cases down Friday

State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, though active cases declined Friday.

A Pennington County woman over age 80 is the latest victim, according to the Department of Health. This brings the state's total deaths to 88.

The state confirmed 56 more cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 6,535. However, active cases declined by five to 795 due to new recoveries.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 79.

The state processed 1,161, just under five percent of which came back positive.

