South Dakota reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, no deaths

South Dakota health officials reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but no new deaths tied to the coronavirus. Health officials said 3,135 of the state’s 3,987 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota’s most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant. Health officials said the number of deaths tied to the coronavirus remained at 44. The number of hospitalized patients was 77 on Sunday, up two from the previous day. A total of 312 cases have required hospitalization.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.)