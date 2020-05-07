South Dakota restaurant chooses to expand during pandemic

When the owner of O So Good restaurant, Omar Thornton, was approached by another business to expand during a pandemic, he thought it may not be the best time. After talking to his wife and others though, he decided to follow his dream.

Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good

As soon as you open the antique wooden door at the O So Good restaurant in Garretson, you're greeted with the smell of comfort food.

"A lot of that course comes my Southern background," said Thornton.

Before the pandemic, the business was booming. "In record numbers, especially on Friday, Saturday, but even during the week," said Thornton.

During the pandemic, things slowed down. He was able to keep all the adults on the work schedule but did need to cut back on the teenagers coming in. "And, luckily, because then we had a good reputation, a lot of folks throughout the community and pretty far out really supported us through takeout and delivery," said Thornton.

Owning a business can be uncertain at any time. "You've got to be flexible or you're going to get yourself into trouble," said Thornton.

It took an extra measure of flexibility to keep an open mind when the owner of a vacant cafe approached him with a plan to expand.

"Oh yeah I think about all the time but my pocketbook says no, you know, so she said well, I might have a deal for you," said Thornton.

After working out a tight budget, a second location: "Oh So Good Too" will open at the Archery Shak in Lennox, just a few weeks from now.

"Yes, it's perfect timing right yeah a lot of people were like: 'You're going to do what?' but it's a great deal, the owner down at the Archery Shak in Lennox has an actual cafe that at one point she was running, as well as her own business, but it was definitely too much," said Thornton.

In a time when jobs are being furloughed, Thorton will be hiring. "Yes, it's some tough times right now. But if I stay focused, if I stay the course, then hopefully good things will happen. And if not, for some reason I fall short, it doesn't mean I'm going to give up," said Thornton.