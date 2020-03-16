South Dakota school food services to continue during closures

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) – School food services across the state will continue during school closures.
The South Dakota Department of Education received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The department has set up a webpage listing which school districts and sponsor agencies are continuing school food services.
Please contact your local school district or sponsoring agency for more details. All meals are free to children.