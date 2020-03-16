South Dakota school food services to continue during closures

Franklin County District Schools will provide kids with meals while schools are closed. (MGN Image)
Posted:

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) – School food services across the state will continue during school closures.

More: Coronavirus in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Education received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department has set up a webpage listing which school districts and sponsor agencies are continuing school food services.

Interactive map: Global COVID-19 Cases

Please contact your local school district or sponsoring agency for more details. All meals are free to children.

 