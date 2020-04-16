South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims, still over 6,000

State officials say over 6,000 people filed for unemployment last week in South Dakota, a slight decrease from the previous week's high.

The state received 6,152 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor.

This is a decrease of just under 2,000 claims from the prior week's total of 8,138.

Unemployment claims have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region, shuttering many stores and bringing some businesses to a standstill. Over 22,000 South Dakotans have filed for unemployment assistance in the past month. That accounts for nearly five percent of the state's work force, according to the Department of Labor's website.

“Unemployment claimants who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 must return to work if they are called back to remain eligible for benefits,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “However, if a claimant is called back but only working reduced hours, they may continue to file a weekly request for payment to possibly receive a partial benefit.”

Nationwide, over 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

