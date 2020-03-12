South Dakota state lawmaker being tested for "serious medical situation"

District 23 Representative Spencer Gosch is currently undergoing testing for what is being described as a ‘serious medical situation.’

House Speaker Steven Haugaard made the announcement at the start of legislative business Thursday. Haugaard sais that Gosch had not been feeling well Wednesday and that the matter had worsened overnight.

Some state employees working inside the House chamber had received emails indicating that testing for COVID19 was underway.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that some state employees are being directed to ‘self-quarantine.’

The 95th session continues to work on budget issues Thursday afternoon on what is the final day of the main run of the State Legislature in Pierre.

