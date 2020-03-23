South Dakota state representative tests positive for COVID-19

A South Dakota state representative has tested positive for COVID-19.

District 22 Representative Bob Glanzer, a Republican from Huron, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Read a Facebook post below from a family member:

My dad has always been one to try something new....but we kind of wish he would have passed on getting COVID-19...unfortunately he has the virus.

Pray for him and also pray for my mom. Penny's breast cancer came back a few months ago and she had a mastectomy on March 3rd. Dad stayed home from the legislative session to care for her and he has been there for her every day since.

My family hasn't been around dad so we feel a bit relieved, but a bit sad that we can't see he and mom or help them. Stephanie drives up to the door and gets them their food and medicine.

They are both doing ok...dad has the typical symptoms and his breath is ok....thanks to all that have helped them...nurses, doctors, neighbors, family and friends and the community of Huron.

Proud of my dad's service to our great state and happy he is letting people know that he tested positive so others can be aware.

Love you Grandma and Grandpa BobPenny Glanzer

This is a developing story.