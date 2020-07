South Dakota health officials say active COVID-19 cases rose Saturday as the state confirmed its 7,000th case since the pandemic began.

Officials confirmed 50 new cases Saturday, bringing total known cases to 7,028. Active cases rose by 37 to 869.

No new deaths were reported, as the state's total remained at 97.

Current hospitalizations continued to decline, dropping by four to 54.

The stat processed 837 tests Saturday, just under six percent of which came back positive.

