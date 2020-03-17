South Dakota tech colleges moving classes online

South Dakota’s four technical colleges will move classes online next week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On-campus, in-person classes are scheduled to continue on Monday, March 30.

The shift impacts Lake Area Technical Institute (Watertown), Mitchell Technical Institute (Mitchell), Southeast Technical Institute (Sioux Falls), and Western Dakota Technical Institute (Rapid City).

Individual institutions will be sending additional information to their students, faculty, staff, and community partners. Please refer to their news releases and web sites for more details.

