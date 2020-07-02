South Dakota tech schools now officially colleges

South Dakota's four technical schools went through a big transition this week.

Effective Wednesday, each school officially became a college. This comes after the state legislature approved a bill changing the names earlier this year.

Education officials say the name change does not change the missiong of the institutions. Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical in College Rapid City will continue focusing on workforce development and granting two-year Associate of Applied Science degrees and other technical credentials.

“The change better aligns our technical college system with the overwhelming majority of other states across the country,” said Nick Wendell, Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. “Our peer institutions, offering high-quality technical education, are typically known as technical colleges.”

Wendell said the four colleges have been preparing new logos and other branding materials. The schools unveiled that new branding on Wednesday.