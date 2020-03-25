South Dakota technical colleges to finish semester online

Students at South Dakota's four technical colleges will finish their semester online.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the Board of Technical Education said the institutions will build on the extensive hands-on experience our students already possess for the final weeks of the semester. Faculty and staff will rely on simulation software, online lectures, video demonstrations, and other virtual tools.

The measure impacts Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City.

Sticking with guidance from Governor Noem, all four campuses will continue to be closed to the public through at least Friday, May 1, 2020.

Graduation ceremonies at all four institutions will be adjusted. Those details will be shared as decisions are finalized.

“This is an unprecedented time and our top priority as a system is the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and communities,” Chairman of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education Dana Dykhouse said.

Individual institutions will continue to send information directly to students, faculty, and staff.