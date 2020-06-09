South Dakota's tourism numbers drop during pandemic

The Coronavirus is taking a toll on one of South Dakota’s best-known industries.

Tourism around the state is down, and especially at Mitchell’s most notable landmark.

At the Corn Palace in Mitchell, the number of tourists are down this year due to the Coronavirus, but the tourists that are coming to the Corn Palace are traveling in a different way.

Assistant Corn Palace Director Nick Bakhtiari said, “The biggest difference that we’ve seen with the COVID virus is we are not getting visitors in large groups anymore.”

Bakhtiari says that this year instead of busloads of people being dropped off to see the World’s Only Corn Palace, it’s just families and friends driving by car.

"What we’ve noticed is we are more steady throughout the day, as far as having visitors coming through, as opposed to when we used to have the larger buses that would come in and have our lobby just packed for like an hour at a time,” he added.

Bakhtiari says tourism is down about 50% this year from last, but with the drop in numbers, it is helping everyone social distance.

Bakhtiari said, “It’s kind of been one of those interesting things that you didn’t see coming but has definitely worked out, so having people come in in those smaller groups they stay in those smaller groups while they’re in here.”

Finn Tobias and Ruby Wertheimer are traveling with family from coast-to-coast and say the lack of tourists is making it easier to sightsee.

Tobias said, “It’s great, it’s been so nice not having so many people, even Niagra Falls there were some people but it wasn't crazy packed.”

In a state that has Mount Rushmore too, Bakhtiari says it’s important to keep it safe so people can continue to come to South Dakota.

“Tourism in South Dakota is a very big part of our economy and it’s something that we want to make sure that we continue, and that we do the best that we can as far as being safe and having as many tourists in our area as we can,” said Bakhtiari.