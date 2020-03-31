Southeast Tech donates $30K worth of medical supplies

Southeast Tech has donated $30,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals and health organizations.

“Southeast Tech often works hand-in-hand with the healthcare industry. We have great relationships with area hospitals and clinics, and we also have a number of Southeast Tech graduates employed as healthcare workers,” said Southeast Tech President Bob Griggs. “That’s why we felt that giving back was more important now than ever before.”

Southeast Tech donated exam gloves, isolation gloves, face masks, caps, surgical gloves, gowns, and other protective items.

Avera and Sanford Health picked up the donated items last week and other items were donated to LifeScape Children Hospital.