39-year-old Benjamin Yackley was identified as the man who died Thursday, April 9 in a one-vehicle crash east of Spearfish.

Yackley was driving his truck west on Interstate-90 when he went off the road to the right, collided with a guardrail and entered the north ditch where it tipped and rolled.

Yackley was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.

He later died at a Spearfish hospital.