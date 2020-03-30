Special Olympics South Dakota State Summer Games postponed to 2021

The 2020 State Summer Games have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Board of Directors of Special Olympics South Dakota says the safety of the athletes and volunteers are at the forefront of priorities.

“Our State Summer Games is always a really exceptional event for everyone, and we are devastated that we can’t have it this year,” says Darryl Nordquist, President and CEO of Special Olympics South Dakota. “While we are sad to have to cancel, we are looking forward to holding the 2021 State Summer Games in Vermillion next Spring.”

The Special Olympics South Dakota Summer Games returned to Vermillion in 2019 for the first time in 50 years. It was intended that the State Summer Games would be held in Vermillion for two years, and in Spearfish for the following two years and then continuing to alternate between the two locations. Vermillion will still host the event in 2021.